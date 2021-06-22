Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has got to go
To the editor:
Re: “Hodgson wants fed Homeland Security chief to restore ICE contract, demands apology,” City & Town, June 8.
We applaud the Biden Administration’s decision to terminate Sheriff Thomas Hodgson’s lucrative contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The inhumane and overly harsh prison conditions fostered by Hodgson have long been an open secret in Bristol County.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy issued a report on a May 1, 2020, incident at the prison. Her report found that the use of force by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was “excessive and disproportionate based on the totality of the circumstances” and that the BCSO acted with “deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of serious harm to the health of the detainees”. (Report into BCSO Response to May 1 Disturbance) It’s a relief to have the federal government stand up for the safety of the detainees.
The Mansfield Democratic Town Committee has tried to shine a light on the injustices and human rights abuses perpetrated by the BCSO. We held a panel discussion in May 2019, during which the panelists discussed the cruel conditions in the Bristol County jail.
Hodgson, the longest serving county sheriff in Massachusetts, must be voted out of office in 2022. His abusive treatment of detainees does not represent our community values. We urge humane candidates to come forward and run so that we can replace him.
The Mansfield Democratic Town Committee:
Deborah Knight Snyder, chair Mary Kate Flynn, vice chair Joseph Kaplan, vice chair Lisa Dye, treasurer D. Austin Horowitz, secretary Sally Fehervari, affirmative action outreach officer Members: Brendan Roche, Nancy Madonna, Annette Shaw, Tyler Putnam, Randall Tatum, Jean Southard, Martha Rothchild, Jackie Curtis, Sharon Friedman and Suzanne Eyerman.
