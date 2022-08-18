Sheriff Hodgson owes taxpayers, staff an apology
To the editor:
Without fail, every time Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is criticized, sued or called out for his actions or deficiencies he demands an apology to him and to his staff. Two recent active federal court cases, still to be litigated, clearly allege that Hodgson, as one of the defendants, has ultimate responsibility for the training and behavior of his staff, as well as his own actions and inactions. (Morocho v. Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, filed 4/9/2022).
Hodgson never misses an opportunity to berate his accusers by deflecting the allegations onto his staff. Twenty five years of lawsuits, countless exposés, judicial findings ,and Hodgson has never admitted, nor apologized for any misstep, suicide, costly litigation or recorded health and safety violations.
His favorite refrain in the face of criticism is: “You ought to be ashamed of yourself” and then he feigns outrage at how this is an insult to his staff.
The judge in a U.S. District Court lawsuit against the sheriff and staff members, for an alleged severe beating of an incarcerated detainee, wrote: “In the excessive force context it has long been recognized that a superior can be held liable if he acts with deliberate indifference and causes a civil rights violation by a subordinate, including through the failure to train or supervise.” (Fernandes v. Sena September 29, 2021). In this context the court refused to dismiss the complaint against Hodgson, and allowed to stand the portion of the law suit holding him responsible in his individual capacity .
The last several years have provided the residents of Bristol County incontrovertible evidence of the Hodgson’s malfeasance regarding the training of his staff, mismanagement of the correctional facilities, inexcusable absences from his post, and his total disregard of Massachusetts and federal laws and the enormous cost to the taxpayers.
Hodgson the buck stops at your desk, even if vacated as it is so often.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth