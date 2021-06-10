To the editor:
How does the saying go? I think it’s: “Turn about is fair play.”
The Bristol County Sheriff is calling foul over what he says was a “politically motivated” decision by the Department of Homeland Security to remove all undocumented immigrants from his jail. (“Hodgson wants fed Homeland Security chief to restore ICE contract, demands apology,” City & Town, June 8)
I guess Uncle Tommy forgot that he was only able to keep these detainees because of the political “Bromance” he enjoyed with former Presidential Yutz.
In his letter, Hodgson said that his office passed every federal audit of his facility.
You know, I’ll bet every concentration camp commandant in 1944 made the same boast about their compliance with orders from Berlin.
It is important to point out that these detainees are just that, detainees. Aside from their illegal status, they stand innocent in the eyes of the law. They are awaiting the completion of their due process. If they had been found guilty of any other crimes, they would have already been incarcerated and in a different prison, one where they would be safe from brutality and the crushing of their civil rights.
In attempting to defend himself from criticism, Hodgson wrote that his actions in shutting down the May 1 2020, uprising, “was a textbook operation.” What was the text book, “Mein Kampf?”
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
