Sheriff Hodgson’s recidivism rates are the worst
To the editor:
Re: “Endorsement for Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County Sheriff,” by Betty Poirier, Voice of the Public, Aug. 30:
Former state Rep. Elizabeth A. Poirier’s endorsement of Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson was no doubt another example of scratching the back of a fellow Republican. One of Poirier’s many dubious claims is that Hodgson “has had great success in reducing recidivism.”
The state Department of Corrections has data that completely refutes this claim.
In 2020 the state published three-year recidivism rates for Massachusetts counties. The state average was 33% after three years. County recidivism rates were:
- Hampshire 25%
- Berkshire 30%
- Plymouth 30%
- Middlesex 31%
- Suffolk 32%
- Norfolk 33%
- Essex 34%
- Barnstable 35%
- Hampden 35%
- Worcester 36%
- and coming in dead last — Bristol, 40%.
Hodgson’s jails thus have the worst recidivism rate in the state — 21% worse than the state average and 33% worse than neighboring Plymouth County’s.
That’s not a “great success” by anyone’s measure. If anything, it’s just another indication of Hodgson’s great failures and abject incompetence with anything other than political grandstanding.
David Ehrens
Dartmouth