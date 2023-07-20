Leave comments about medical issues to experts
To the editor:
Re: “Reaction mixed in area to over-the-counter birth control,” front page, July 19:
I have a big problem with reporter Stephen Peterson’s coverage of the over-the-counter birth control decision by the FDA in his recent article in The Sun Chronicle.
After quoting an actual doctor about the benefit to millions, he quotes the head of a Christian pro-life political group about medical risks and ethics violations of doctors as well as harmful medical risks.
It is unclear if Darlene Howard is a doctor or has any medical background at all. Readers are misinformed.
It’s bad journalism to cite medical risks from people who are not experts and could be potentially harmful to people who are unaware of the political agenda of the source.
Dave Hegarty
Plainville