To the editor:
Re: “Let us remain united against slavery ... wherever it occurs,” by Karen Ostram-Kelly, Voice of the Public, June 21
Slavery in America legally ended in December 1865, with the adoption of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, as Karen Ostram-Kelly’s letter indicates.
However, Ostram-Kelly ignored the part of that amendment which allows prisoners to be used as free labor.
This clause led to mass incarceration of Black people on often-absurd charges like jaywalking to give wealthy plantation owners free labor.
In addition, the practice of sharecropping essentially enslaved Black Americans who continued farming by keeping them in debt to the farmers they “rented” from. This practice continued well into the 20th century.
In addition to horrific labor practices in countries such as China, Vietnam, etc.
Here in this country, there are nail salons and Chinese restaurants which supply housing and food to employees, but pay them very little, nowhere near enough to save to find a place to live, to have a family, etc.
While to my knowledge, none of these are in this area, it does happen.
So in addition to being aware of labor practices in other countries, we need to be aware of some of our labor practices here.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
