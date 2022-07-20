So, Biden controls the entire world?
To the editor:
Re: “Biden and Democrats are destroying America,” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, July 18:
Kenneth Porter, in his recent letter to the editor, mentions my name so I figured he must want my response.
Porter tries to put the blame for inflation on President Joe Biden completely, which is just total nonsense.
Can Porter name me one country in the world that is not suffering from record inflation and high gas prices? No, he cannot, so he tries to lie his way around the truth, which is the mode of operation of 99% of Republicans.
When you lack real information just lie, because there are plenty of empty heads in this country who will believe anything you tell them. They lack the capacity to actually think on their own.
If Porter would stop watching Fox TV just for a moment, and look around the world, he would find out we are all in the same boat together. I guess he thinks Biden controls the world.
I suggest Porter do some research before he kisses up to the oil companies which are price gouging us to death and making record profits. They refuse to drill in areas already approved. Again, they want to keep supply low and prices high and they have succeeded.
Biden removed the tariffs Donald Trump put on China to lower prices as much as possible during this worldwide slow down in the supply chain. How does Porter not understand this?
If you are looking for a person or party to blame for attempting to destroy America look no further than Trump and the Republican party.
This rich boy, cry baby was finally told NO for the first time in his life when “We the People” voted him out of office, and with good reason. This poor excuse for an American got so upset with losing he called out his supporters for a violent attack on our Capitol in hopes of overturning an election to keep himself in power. I rest my case.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield