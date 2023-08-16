A question for Trump backers
To the editor:
OK, the joke is over now. Oh, it was funny at first, a host of a quasi-TV game show running for president, very amusing.
Then, the truth about what was really happening slowly exposed the serious threat to our very democracy.
Now, I admit that at first, I giggled at the content of Donald Trump’s foolishly, racist presidential candidacy announcement.
After all, I have been a radio talk show host for years and I have had to deal with thousands of calls from listeners who were just clueless.
But, now the time has come to choose.
If you were a supporter of Donald J. Trump and you are beginning to see the light, you’ve begun to realize that you have been duped due to your own ignorance and a total lack of interest in protecting our country’s future.
If, on the other hand, you are still proud of your support of this fool, it’s time to admit to yourself that you are just like him.
You completely agree with his hateful discrimination, unlawful conspiracies and attempts to defraud our electoral process and the government of the United States.
Which is it? The choice is yours.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.