So, what party would you list?
To the editor:
Re: “Columnists, reporters, should list their party affiliation,” by Robert Lanpher, letters, March 20:
Robert Lanpher suggested that The Sun Chronicle “require all columnists and opinion page writers to include their political party affiliation next to their names.”
But, in the second sentence of his letter, Lanpher had already written, “I vote based on the past performance or stated stances of those running, especially for local positions, and not their “party.”
OK, so … wait. What?
Dave Kane
Johnston