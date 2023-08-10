So, which side are you on, Sen. Feeney?
To the editor:
Recently I submitted comments against a proposed bill to my state senator, Paul Feeney. I initially received a response saying how he was also concerned with the details of the bill.
A few weeks later, I received another letter seeming tailored to proponents of the bill assuring them of his support. Obviously, this had me quite confused on his position on the proposed legislation.
Is it too much to ask for our legislative leaders to clearly state their positions on pending legislation, without having two “canned” responses for each side of an issue?
Even if I disagreed with his position, at least it would be clear where Feeney stands. Now, regardless of your position, you know that any response you get from him is simply written to appease and patronize you.
I guess the old saying “all politicians lie” reeks of truth, at least with Feeney. I’ll surely remember this at the voting booth. I hope you do too.
Vincent Tino
North Attleboro