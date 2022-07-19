Some mistruths and outright lies
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle is an example of one-sided coverage” By Stephen Fitzgerald, Voice of the Public, July 18 and “Biden and Democrats are destroying America,” by Kevin Porter, Voice of the Public, July 18:
First, to address the letter by Stephen Fitzgerald regarding coverage of a mentally ill man who intended to assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was several blocks away, texted his sister and his sister convinced him to call 911. While the man had weapons and intent, he did not attempt to carry out his plan and no violence occurred.
The “Democrat-run mainstream news media” carried the story; a Google search showed The Washington Post, ABC, NBC, Fox and the BBC, among many others, carried articles regarding this incident. Further, there is extra security over the justices’ homes in response to protests — this was not “ignored.” I suggest Fitzgerald stop getting his news from Qanon and Facebook.
As to Kenneth Porter’s letter, hundreds of thousands of migrants are not flowing in; these individuals are being processed in accordance with our immigration laws, including, until just a couple of weeks ago, policies instituted during the Trump administration. Drug deaths are not only tied to illegal drugs but also a lack of mental health support including drug treatment programs and therapy or counseling. The Biden administration has attempted to address this issue.
To assert that President Joe Biden “just doesn’t care” is ludicrous and a lie. The need to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy is driven by global warning. This area alone will have temperatures well over 90 every day this week and we are in a drought. Renewable energy sources also provide jobs, including jobs less dangerous than coal mining (for example).
Porter also questions why Biden sought Saudi assistance with the oil supply and why he was considering removing Chinese tariffs. These questions have the same answer: Biden is trying to help the American people with the costs of inflation by removing tariffs that increase the cost of goods, and increasing the oil supply to lower the cost of gas.
The America I know and love is the land of the free and the home of the brave, with liberty and justice for all, not just a select few.
I hope that the wave in November reflects that, and not a return to hatred, lies and conspiracy theories.
Liz Miller
Mansfield