Some numbers we should all be ashamed of
To the editor:
Three Dog Night sang, “One is the loneliest number.”
Here are some more numbers.
World War I: 116,708 (American troop deaths)
World War II: 407,000 (American troop deaths)
Korean War: 40,000 (American troop deaths)
Vietnam War: 58,000 (American troop deaths)
War in Afghanistan: 2,448 (American troop deaths)
Here is another shameful and embarrassing number: 3,144.
That is less than 12% of the 27,000-plus registered voters in the City of Attleboro.
If you were not one of the 3,144 appreciative, patriotic, Americans who exercised this precious right last Tuesday, shame on you!
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
