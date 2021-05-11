To the editor:
Larry Ruark’s latest column (“We really need a bigger boat,” Opinion, May 4) uses the bigger boat analogy to identify everybody he thinks is missing the boat (pun intended) politically. I thought he missed a few and I would like to suggest four additions.
First is the financial-profligacy boat wherein the folks believe that throwing obscene gobs of money at every imaginable societal shortcoming is going to lead to greater prosperity and not turn this nation into the Greece of the western hemisphere. They suffer from the delusion that only rich people are going to pay for all the spending.
The party-of-science boat whose occupants pretend to be interested in science except when it comes to the matter of biology where identity aspirations and feelings overrun actual science.
The government-can-never-be-too-big boat. The prospect of having every aspect of your public and private life controlled by an army of unelected bureaucrats is inspiring. In this boat it is believed that using the Justice Department, the CIA and the FBI to intimidate your political opponents is good for democracy.
The cultural Marxism-critical-race-theory-systemic-racism-equity,-diversity,-inclusion boat. Here equity is not to be confused with the American notion of equality or the “fraternity, liberty, equality” ideal of the French Revolution. Your value is now elevated or denigrated based on your color and your intersectionality.
Using this matrix tool in a previous missive, Ruark told us that the future of the country is most endangered by two groups — white people and Christians.
At least we know now who the enemy is.
Paul Andrews
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.