Some things Norfolk officials, parents and students need to keep in mind
To the editor:
Re: “Norfolk students discouraged from filling up downtown on early release days,” City & Town, March 10:
With respect to the story “Norfolk students discouraged ...” it is useful to review concepts.
First, there is no operation of law that defines a “rowdy” person. There is operation of law that defines a disorderly person. This is the offense that should be charged by Norfolk Police, who should arrest, detain and prosecute as permitted in accordance with age, each disorderly person who occupies a local business.
Second, with respect to carriage of weapons, be they “airsoft”, toy, replica or otherwise, every Norfolk parent should know that under Massachusetts law, if any person points an actual, toy or replica weapon at a legally-permitted and armed person, the armed person may legally and justifiably discharge their weapon, with potentially fatal consequences, and no reasonable District Attorney would bring charges.
Third, if Norfolk Public School students cannot control their behavior in public places, then Norfolk Police should deploy officers to local businesses on early dismissal days, whereby the costs are assessed to every taxpayer with students in the Norfolk Public School system via surcharge applied to their property tax bills.
Fourth and finally, since the Town of Norfolk, the Norfolk school superintendent, and the targeted places of business are all on notice of the risk, if an innocent person is injured or worse in an incident involving disorderly students, it will be an open, shut and staggeringly expensive legal outcome for the defendants.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk