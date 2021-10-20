To the editor:
Re: “McGee a no-show for most city elections”, (front page, Oct.13) and “Integrity is everything” by Craig Borges (column, Oct. 18).
Thank you for two important articles.
I’m wondering how Todd McGee knew Mayor Paul Heroux had asked to have Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Gouveia removed as a panelist.
Additionally was I the only one watching the mayoral debate? McGhee didn’t answer the question about his No. 1 mistake.
He referred to former Mayor Judith Robins as Robinson. Unless I’m loosing my hearing.
Martha Iannazzi Conti
Attleboro
