Special funding helps our local YMCAs
To the editor:
It is no secret the early education and out-of-school time system has taken much longer to recover from the pandemic than other sectors.
In truth, this field was in crisis before the pandemic. Labor shortages, high costs, and a lack of resources are nothing new to the early education and out-of-school time system. That is why the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) stabilization funding from the Department of Early Education and Care continues to be essential by providing the entire field with more than $781 million to sustain and improve programming for families across the state.
This funding has helped keep YMCA early education and after school programs open during the last few years. The 28 YMCAs across Massachusetts, and the children and families they serve every day, have benefited from $44.5 million in collective funding. Without this funding, YMCAs would not be able to open classrooms, pay competitive salaries, or serve thousands of income-eligible children. Ultimately, thousands of youth would go without YMCA licensed care.
The funding has allowed the Attleboro/Norton YMCA to retain staff, open new classrooms, open new play spaces and bring in trauma informed care.
Because of this funding, the Hockomock YMCA was able to open up spaces for children to learn, develop, and heal from the pandemic. The overall benefit to the communities these YMCAs serve cannot be understated.
Without this funding, 712 early education providers would close. This means that 15,000 children would be without care, and there would be thousands of parents scrambling for care or exiting the workforce. During this time of labor shortage, the Commonwealth can ill afford such a crisis.
That is why we thank Gov. Maura Healey and Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw for fully funding C3 stabilization in the governor’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget. We urge the legislature to follow Healey’s lead and fully support the funding for the next year.
We also urge the legislature and administration to continue conversations with the field about how to make this funding a permanent operational fund. This funding has proven to be essential in a field that educates and cares for our youngest citizens and allows their parents to return to the workforce.
Leigh Fontes,
interim CEO Attleboro/Norton YMCA
Jim Downs,
CEO Hockomock Area YMCA