SS increase is way too little, too late
To the editor:
Re: “Social Security gives 8.7% increase,” front page, Oct. 14:
The front page of last Friday’s Sun Chronicle reported the 8.7% increase in Social Security payments to seniors starting in January, the largest in more than 40 years.
It reads “the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month.” (If your benefit is $1,600)
The 8.7% or $140 certainly is not extra. Such a joke its incomprehensible. Nothing less than another slap in the face to senior citizens. But wait there’s more. A 3% reduction in Medicare Part B premiums. Wow, that should help seniors overcome the current inflation nightmare.
I believe the average Part B premium is $175 per month therefore putting a whopping $5.25 into seniors pockets each month. So now the average recipient will receive an additional $145.25 per month.
Didn’t we just receive notice that National Grid will increase rates by 64% starting Nov. 1. So an electric bill of $300 will become $492.00 per month or an increase of $192.00. That $145.25 sure will help.
But wait, home heating oil is blowing through the roof as well.
An increase of over $200.00 per month. So a family living in a home is faced with a monthly increase of $392 for oil and electricity alone. Oops, looks like that big 8.7% falls a little short. Good thing gas, food and every single item we need to survive hasn’t increased in price. It would take no less than a 20% increase just to keep seniors whole with utilities. My point is, stop making a big deal out of “the largest raise in 40 years.” It’s peanuts, it’s insulting, it’s a disgrace in a country that can give away billions of dollars.
Remember the old saying “charity begins at home”? Take care of American citizens that worked for probably more than 40 years, paid into the system and supported our country.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro