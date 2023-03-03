Stand up, start writing to help the environment
To the editor:
Litter, litter, litter! Although many of us do care about the appearance and health of our local environment, some obviously do not. In fact while out walking each morning, I see new pieces of litter such as fast food bags and beverage cans that weren’t there the day before. One of the items I walk by is what appears to be a beverage bottle filled with urine.
The Finnish people are taught to be rule compliant from birth. They would no sooner toss something out a car window than they would intentionally harm someone or even jaywalk. One can only imagine how visitors from Finland react when they see the trash on our roadsides. How encouraging it would be if Americans adopted the Finns’ mindful philosophy.
Keep Massachusetts Beautiful chapters such as ours are encouraging Gov. Maura Healey, via a letter campaign, to enact laws addressing litter prevention.
Each year local and state governments spend millions of dollars cleaning up trash. Thousands of volunteers donate countless hours battling the ever-growing piles of litter. Yet virtually no money or other effort is dedicated statewide to litter prevention.
Litter, trash and illegally dumped items ruin our landscape, but the problem doesn’t end there. Many pieces end up contaminating our waterways which come with financial repercussions. Let’s hope Healey considers this ongoing situation to be a priority.
In the meantime, please consider participating in KNAB’s 10th annual town-wide Great American Cleanup on Saturday, May 6. Let’s take pride in the appearance and health of our community. Register at www.keepnabeautiful.com.
Marsha Goldstein
Executive director,
Keep North Attleborough Beautiful