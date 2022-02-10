State GOP needs to give Jim Lyons the boot
To the editor:
Re: “Controversial Mass GOP chair pays recruitment visit to Attleboro,” news story (front page, Feb. 9):
Jim Lyon’s recent visit to Attleboro demonstrates just how off the rails the state’s Republican party has become.
His commitment to useless and petty conspiracy theory does nothing to unify the party. He wants to paint all Democrats as “... the radical left,” as if there is no such thing as a moderate Democrat.
He follows the tiresome Trump-style fear mongering script when he says the “radical left” is constantly attacking individual liberty and freedom, but cannot come up with any concrete examples of how that is happening.
He continues his baseless accusations by stating schools don’t want parents to know what they are teaching. How utterly ridiculous.
He blathers on about being the party of “fighters of freedom.” If he really cares about freedom, maybe the Republican Party should spend less time trying to redraw congressional districts in their favor, replacing election officials unnecessarily, and enacting dangerous voting regulations in order to win elections. Instead, how about trying to win the hearts and minds of ordinary citizens of all parties (who have a history of electing Republican governors in Massachusetts) with sane and rational talking points.
Maybe the Republican Party needs real candidates with real ideas and real solutions to real problems instead of pursuing a platform of time-wasting conspiracy theory. The Massachusetts state Republican Party would do well to finally rid themselves of Jim Lyons and his ilk if they ever want to become a united party with any chance of retaining the governorship and regaining any meaningful presence in Massachusetts.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro