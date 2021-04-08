State should work for us, not the other way around
To the editor:
As predictable as the sun rising in the east, the “greenies” within the Commonwealth have fined the City of Attleboro for alleged “insufficient recycling.”
Well, you could safely bet that they would never say that Attleboro is “doing enough” and “good job.” Such a declaration would tend to render their state jobs as superfluous.
City residents have gotten a bit closer to being slaves of the “do-good-ers” in state government.
Government is supposed to serve us. It has become the other way around, sadly.
Jerry Chase
Attleboro
