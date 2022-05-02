State’s GOP is once again, failing
To the editor:
Well, it looks like the Republicans are DOA in our next gubernatorial election.
According to an article in Sunday’s Boston Globe (“Democrats have a wide lead in race for governor,” Front Page, May 1) neither Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, who apparently has no stomach for debates, or Chris Doughty, who does not have much of a platform, have managed to generate any enthusiasm even in their own party much less among independents and moderate Democrats.
Blame the profound incompetence of Republican party chair, Jim Lyons, who is incapable of quelling the party infighting and bringing forth a candidate that people are actually interested in. Too bad.
Voters deserve a choice, with spirited discussions and debates on important issues facing the people of Massachusetts.
As a moderate independent, I have always been willing to vote for the right Republican candidate for governor, but alas that seems highly unlikely at this point.
Voter apathy has always been a problem, but with such a pool of unpalatable and lackluster candidates, I predict we are in for another snoozefest of an election.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro