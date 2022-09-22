‘Steps to socialism’ attribution is not correct

To the editor:

Re: “Are we on the road to socialism?” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Sept. 20:

Kenneth Porter’s “eight steps … needed to create a socialist state” is copied almost word-for-word from so many social media posts easily found with a Google search.

Porter falsely attributes it to Saul Alinsky.

See Reuters fact-check: “False claim: Saul Alinsky listed a scheme for world conquest, creation of the ‘social state’”

I wish The Sun Chronicle would disallow copy and paste letters and that letter writers would fact-check their sources.

Barb Goad

North Attleboro