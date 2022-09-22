‘Steps to socialism’ attribution is not correct
To the editor:
Re: “Are we on the road to socialism?” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Sept. 20:
Kenneth Porter’s “eight steps … needed to create a socialist state” is copied almost word-for-word from so many social media posts easily found with a Google search.
Porter falsely attributes it to Saul Alinsky.
See Reuters fact-check: “False claim: Saul Alinsky listed a scheme for world conquest, creation of the ‘social state’”
I wish The Sun Chronicle would disallow copy and paste letters and that letter writers would fact-check their sources.
Barb Goad
North Attleboro