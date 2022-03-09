Stop complaining and be grateful that we are not at war
To the editor:
When I hear people complain about the price of gas I think back to when I was a child during World War II. We not only had high prices, but rationing. Not only was gasoline rationed, but we had food stamps which limited the amount of meat, sugar and other foods that we could buy, You couldn’t buy a new car or even a pair of nylon stockings.
Being resourceful people, we planted Victory Gardens, bought saving stamps and bonds and canned food to be sent to the soldiers overseas.
Instead of complaining about the price of things, we should be thankful that we are not at war and give our support to helping those who are.
Margaret Werner
Norton