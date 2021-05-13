Stop defending the indefensible
To the editor:
Stephen Fitzgerald’s May 6 letter to the editor — “Jan. 6 was mostly peaceful — in which he says the attack on the Capitol was “perpetuated by a few knuckleheads” and Dave Kelley’s comments about how unfair Trump is treated in his letter to the editor (“Letter writer need not apologize,” May 6) both inadvertently show the self delusion that is threatening our democracy.
We have a former president who sought to undermine — and continues to do so — a presidential election in the United States of America! Step out of your echo chamber(s) for a moment and let that sink in. This is not a matter of policy, taxes, immigration, etc.
Many Republican leaders recognized this wakeup call for what it was after Jan. 6, but the self-delusion of too many Republican supporters throughout the country caused their integrity to evaporate. Look at polls that show what percent of GOP voters thinks Trump received more votes that Joe Biden. That is shameful. Trump’s behavior in regard to the election should be a deal breaker for anyone.
If not, at least be honest to yourself, you are being loyal to a person over your own country.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) wrote a column in the May 6 edition of The Washington Post appropriately titled “The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us.”
Be a part of helping our country move forward. We need to have two strong parties. One that is looking to shape its future around the lie of a stolen election is a threat to our democracy.
Stop defending the indefensible.
Edward Smith
Seekonk
