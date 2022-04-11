Stop giving letter writer an audience

To the editor:

Re: “Faith in God has done little for the Ukrainians.” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, April 8):

Freedom of speech is good. Differences of opinions are good. Healthy debates are good. Personal attacks are not.

I do not know Rev. Paul Wannamaker. But I do know that Aldo Ferrario crossed the line when he attacked his moral fiber and core values. It is a slap in the face without raising a hand.

It is disappointing and disheartening that The Sun Chronicle has given Ferrario an audience for this kind of behavior.

Christina DaCruz

North Attleboro