Stop giving letter writer an audience
To the editor:
Re: “Faith in God has done little for the Ukrainians.” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, April 8):
Freedom of speech is good. Differences of opinions are good. Healthy debates are good. Personal attacks are not.
I do not know Rev. Paul Wannamaker. But I do know that Aldo Ferrario crossed the line when he attacked his moral fiber and core values. It is a slap in the face without raising a hand.
It is disappointing and disheartening that The Sun Chronicle has given Ferrario an audience for this kind of behavior.
Christina DaCruz
North Attleboro