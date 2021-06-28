Stop leaving trash outside clothing collection boxes
To the editor:
Has anyone else noticed the disgusting pile of household debris outside of charitable clothing collection boxes in Attleboro. This has always been an issue but now that there is no longer a large item trash pickup, it’s becoming a dumping ground.
The box clearly states CLOTHING and SHOES! Furniture, toys and household items and anything else that fits into a pickup truck or car is thrown in a pile outside the box. If clothing does not fit inside the bin, then drive it to Savers. They will gladly accept bagged clothing. It is a wonder there are less and less collection boxes. Lazy slobs are making it impossible for charities to sift through the trash!
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro
