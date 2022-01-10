Story about mayor should have run earlier than Jan. 4
To the editor:
Re: “Heroux may not finish term,” front page, Jan. 4):
Surprised to read in The Sun Chronicle that Mayor Paul Heroux is running for a different office. I thought I had dreamed it when I heard a story on that on Boston WBZ radio station at least two weeks ago. Since I heard and saw nothing about it in our local newspaper, how could that be true?
I find it pretty offensive that he would be just elected, and decide the grass is greener elsewhere. But how was it not newsworthy for our local paper to have looked into such a story?
Louise Johnson
Attleboro
