Story on city teacher was unnecessary
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro teacher dies by suicide amid probe of alleged inappropriate texts with former student,” Front Page, April 23:
Friday’s lead piece announced to the area that, which most of us already knew: The Sun Chronicle is totally void of journalistic integrity.
What possible value did that tragic story have other than further deepen the pain of Braga’s family? A man who dedicated his life to trying to educate young people, had his legacy and reputation publicly destroyed by your fish wrapper. It would really be nice to have a real newspaper in this area.
James Carroll
North Attleboro