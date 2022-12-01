Skip to main content
Streets were made for vehicles
Streets were made for vehicles
Dec 1, 2022
1 hr ago
Streets were made for vehicles
To the editor:
Joggers: Run on the sidewalk, the streets are for automobiles.
Dave Walker
Plainville
