Student debt is crushing our future
To the editor:
I wanted to share this alarming news story on how 19 states in our country owe more than their annual budgets in student loan debt.
According to the article: “The student-debt problem numbers are massive: 45 million people owe $1.7 trillion. But another big number is 19, as that many states have more outstanding student debt than their annual budgets.”
I urge you to share this information and report on the outstanding student debt that is holding millions of educated people back from their full potential.
I am a master’s-educated family therapist in the state of Massachusetts and have been focused on paying my student loans off all while working full time during the entire pandemic.
To see how this country gave out financial resources but refused to eliminate one of the biggest sources of debt in everyone’s life is unapologetically ignorant to the real problem at hand.
Erika Brown
New Bedford
