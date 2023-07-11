Students are in debt because society forces them into it
To the editor:
Re: “What a country,” by Bob Foley, column, July 7:
Once again Bob Foley takes a simplistic view of a complex problem when it comes to loan forgiveness for college students.
It always comes down to dollars and cents with this man, who clearly lacks empathy for young people starting out.
You see, the college students did not set the cost of a college education at $20,000 to $50,000 per year, but they are forced to pay it if they want to get college degree.
And, without at least a bachelor’s degree these days, your chances of finding employment that pays enough to raise a family, are next to nothing. So, it’s go in debt to make it or stay working that minimum wage job forever. Good luck ever buying a house on wages you’ll get with just a high school degree.
Students can’t work off that kind of debt with summer jobs like they did in the past. So it comes down to this: If your parents are rich you can go to college, if your parents are not, go pick up a shovel. Well, the world needs ditch diggers, too, right Bob?
I am sure when Foley went to college way back when, it was most likely $1,000 per semester which a summer job could easily pay for.
On the same page as Foley’s weekly column was a political illustration of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The one thing that stuck out to me was the sign on Thomas’s robe which says it all and fits Foley’s thinking to a T: “Got Mine! Tough Luck!”
The real clincher in Foley’s column was him actually saying the Supreme Court judges should have no political leaning. What? Is this man even awake to see what is going on around him?
What we have now are six political right-wing assassins disguised as impartial judges who, among many other things, have taken away rights from women — rights women had for 50 years. This is not to even mention that three of the judges appointed under former president Donald Trump lied under oath at their confirmation hearings, stating that Roe vs Wade was settled and didn’t need to be reviewed. Well, guess what, they reviewed it and ended it. Foley has nothing to say about lying judges though. He’d rather pick on college students who, through no fault of their own, are pretty much forced to take out loans they can’t afford in order to even attempt to make it in the world today.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield