Students need to be financially literate
To the editor:
I recently read that Connecticut adopted a financial literacy requirement for all high school students. The class teaches budgeting, saving, debt, investing and more.
Twenty-one states have mandated this course and I would love to see Massachusetts be the next state to realize the importance of this.
There is so much talk of student loan forgiveness. Perhaps if the loan borrowers were informed of the impact the payments would have on their future, they would select schools within their budgets. Understanding home finances, credit card and mortgage debts are crucial for all young adults. Putting students on a better path financially could change the direction of their lives forever.
Ideally, Massachusetts should consider this requirement but I would love to see Attleboro High School offer this class and maybe surrounding towns would follow.
Deborah Blackburn
Attleboro