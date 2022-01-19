Sturdy employees shine during hectic time
To the editor:
I was so impressed with all the staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on a visit to the ER at the end of the year that I’d like to share the following in your paper if it is appropriate.
I had to take my mom to the ER at Sturdy on Dec. 27. The waiting room was packed and there were people in chairs all the way down the hall. Not a good day to go to the hospital. I was so impressed with the kindness, professionalism and focus demonstrated by all of the Sturdy employees during what was clearly a very challenging time. All the rooms in the ER were filled with people and there were beds in the hallway circling the entire nurses’ station (with little openings for the staff to go in and out). Everyone working that night was so gracious to us and, most importantly, to each other as they had to accomplish their life-saving business with little room to maneuver. How they’ve been able to keep it together the last year or so and continue to provide such a high level of care is beyond amazing.
Janice L. Beck
Attleboro