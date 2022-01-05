Sturdy gets free help after firing unvaxed
To the editor:
Re: “Guard brings Sturdy relief members,” front page, Dec. 29:
Recently Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro received news it was getting state supplied National Guard troops to bail out the overworked staff at the hospital, thanks to Charlie Baker, and his spirit of giving.
It should be noted that Baker is on his way out, which is great news for all the people who were conned into voting for the Republican turncoat, but that’s a story for another day.
Shortly before the gift of free help, Sturdy had canned close to 30 workers because they had refused to get a jab. In some circles, the National Guard can be considered scab labor. I don’t think Sturdy is paying anything for the extra help. I got my shot (one single, no booster) about the time they came out, not when there were long lines to get them. At the time (and this is a knee slapper) the highest paid man in the U.S. hack system of public officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci, promised them to be safe and effective. If they were “effective” the continuing series of boosters wouldn’t be required. So we’ve been lied to repeatedly over this debacle from the medical community.
Ken Burns
Rehoboth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.