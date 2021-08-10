Sturdy is being irresponsible
To the editor:
Re: “Vaccinations for all employees, group says, but Sturdy holds off,” front page, July 31.
Sturdy Memorial Hospital should be setting the example for COVID-19 vaccination.
Instead, it is abrogating this responsibility by not demanding it’s employees be vaccinated. The reasoning behind this decision is incomprehensible.
Unvaccinated people are a danger not only to themselves, but to others. I would never go to, or send a patient to a hospital that did not require appropriate vaccination of its employees.
Paul Miles-Matthias, MD
Seekonk
