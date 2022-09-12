Let’s do all we can to prevent another suicide
To the editor:
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am happy to say that our push to get this life line service up and live has been an amazing accomplishment.
Every year, for the last five years, I have been working on fund raising for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. I take every August, month, to highlight something very near to my heart.
Suicide awareness and mental health safety should absolutely be talked about more. There is nothing wrong with needing help, or needing to talk to someone. Losing the battle with mental health is absolutely devastating to everyone involved, not just yourself. I know this from very different angles of this topic. The loss of one person is greatly felt in this world.
These two organizations, we are able to give the resources to the public to help each other in our time of need. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is the leading national not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to understanding and preventing suicide through research, education and advocacy, and to reaching out to people with mental disorders and those impacted by suicide.
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 200 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.
Mental illness can present in so many ways — be as empathetic as possible and #breakthestigma
How can you help someone in mental distress? Start a conversation and listen closely #mentalhealthawareness
Sincerely,
Kelly Clark
Taunton