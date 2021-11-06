To the editor:
I believe that The Sun Chronicle regularly practices journalistic cowardice. Said local daily newspaper provides much evidence for this conclusion.
It can’t be just me that notices that ALL the commentary which appears in The Sun Chronicle regarding the so-called pandemic of COVID-19 is flagrantly, demonstrably, and exclusively one-sided.
It is established fact that not all medical doctors and institutions agree on the various aspects of COVID-19, vaccines, and masks, and the effectiveness of such. (Medical matters should be between an individual and their doctor — no one else!)
Yet The Sun Chronicle publishes a most severely one-sided view of this current phenomenon, as well as other matters.
I personally cannot fathom why the local daily is not embarrassed or ashamed for being such a dreadful house organ for constant leftist propaganda. This is why I consider The Sun Chronicle to be “Pravda West.”
Freedom, not force.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
