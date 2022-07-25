Sun Chronicle article shows the importance of The Ten Mile
To the editor:
Re: “Flowing Challenges: The Ten Mile River is healthier now than in decades past, but local environmental groups say restoring the waterway to full health will take time,” “ Front Page, Weekend Edition, July 23-24.
Kudos to Staff Writer Tom Reilly and The Sun Chronicle for the comprehensive front page article on the travails of The Ten Mile River and the accompanying editorial regarding ongoing pollution of today.
We learned of the history of misuse of this waterway draining waters from North Attleboro through Attleboro and Seekonk to the bay at East Providence, from manufacturing’s fouling, through Works Progress Administration’s 1930s “improvements” to an unfortunate standard damaging to the environment and the real improvements of recent years spearheaded by the Friends of The Ten Mile (FOTTM) volunteers leading to the pleasant Attleboro river walks of today.
The technical and construction challenges of the future to improve pure water flow and further to access the beauty are enormous.
Perhaps local officials could jump-start those improvements and enlist us all in the effort by asking the Massachusetts DOT to declare “public rights of way” along both sides of the entire length of The Ten Mile River. Think walking paths.
Mass. DOT could propose to the legislature that “riparian rights” be enacted describing the rights and responsibilities of both walkers and abutting property owners. These laws are well-developed in the United Kingdom.
Opening such access would greatly improve community life and the enjoyment of all. The abutters especially would benefit from extensive walkways to experience and places to play reminiscent of 1940s-era street play.
Local politicians: Please give the idea consideration.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro