Sun Chronicle biased in reporting on arrested officer
To the editor:
Re:”Norton cop charges with OUI, leaving crash scene,” (front page, Nov. 16):
I am appalled at the reporting of the arrest of Norton police officer Joshua Archer on charges of drunk driving and leaving the scene.
I have never seen a report of this kind that detailed all the wonderful things the person has done during their career when the story should be strictly about the incident.
What does it matter if he ran an ice cream social for children or a food drive for the needy. It is not The Sun Chronicle’s job to elicit sympathy for the accused but to report the facts. But, oh, right, he’s a police officer, that makes him special.
Disgusting bias in the reporting.
Cheryle Reidel
Wrentham
