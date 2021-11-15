Sun Chronicle columnist is only critical, not constructive
To the editor:
Re: “Things to ponder,” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion Page, Nov. 12):
I am appalled that The Sun Chronicle continues to run Bob Foley’s column.
In his most recent column he states he is writing “objective notes on reality.”
I submit there is nothing at all “objective” about any of his writing, and the reality is strictly his own. His continuing subjective, racist, misogynistic, sexist, homophobic, ill-informed and nasty diatribes continue to sully the otherwise outstanding character of this newspaper. Every time I look at his likeness and read his words, I immediately envision the possibility of his leading and directing the angry mob of thugs that assaulted our Capitol Building on Jan. 6; and place him solidly in the camp of extremist right wingers such as U.S. Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of North Carolina and Paul Gosar of Arizona. I certainly encourage and appreciate opposing views and constructive criticism, however, Foley offers anything but — and seldom, if ever, provides anything constructive beyond criticizing whatever and whomever he unabashedly singles out in the extreme. His serpentine way of referring to his “observations — not opinion” on Nov. 12 is absurd — the column, not even cleverly, is an opinion piece — goes beyond the pale, and is the reason for my abandoning a long-held silence and distress over what he writes.
On the one hand, the newspaper runs articles lamenting the serious divisiveness plaguing our country, and on the other allows Foley’s words to make things worse.
It’s time for your newspaper to find another writer who reasonably discusses current issues and offers constructive criticism so as to keep us all better informed and aware. Even social media sites took away Donald Trump’s platforms — so may you.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro
