Sun Chronicle did it’s job in reporting details of school threat
To the editor:
Re: “Shame on Sun Chronicle for harmful characterization of student,” by Stephen Withers, Voice of the Public, Nov. 2:
With respect to a recent letter to the editor, wherein the author criticizes The Sun Chronicle for coverage involving an Attleboro High School student whose comments were found by law enforcement to be “a veiled threat” and “not credible,” it is useful to review facts.
First, it is time-honored and results-proven security and law enforcement practice to take every threat seriously until proven otherwise. Within 10 years, 44% of those uttering threats are convicted of further violent acts.
Second, it is the mission of credible media to gather and publish facts.
Third, it is not the mission of credible media to filter facts in an effort to pre-judge, censor or forestall facts that could be found distasteful or offensive by readers.
Fourth, medical privacy of the student was not disregarded by the newspaper, since the mission of the press is not that of privacy officials.
Fifth, if anyone was involved in privacy disclosure, it was those who provided diagnostic information to the newspaper.
Sixth, use of the term “sensationalizing” by the author in their letter, is a subjective argument, and therefore irrelevant to the truth.
Seventh, the “brief” nature of any investigation is irrelevant, unless investigators are accused of non-feasance to their work.
Eighth, in many years reading The Sun Chronicle, the paper has not once published a single word that dehumanized anyone. That the paper would suddenly do so now, is only is non-sensible it is also not true.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk