Sun Chronicle does indeed cover attacks against conservatives
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle is an example of one-sided coverage,” by Stephen Fitzgerald, Voice of the Public, July 18:
I have a couple of questions for Stephen Fitzgerald about his letter.
First, does he really believe that The Sun Chronicle doesn’t cover attacks on political conservatives?
If he looks again, yes, a fourth time, he will find that barrels of ink have been expended reporting on the attempt to violently overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021.
The perpetrators who, by the way, were all conservative criminals and thugs, wanted to injure, imprison and intimidate all Congressional members including conservatives and liberals and then hang our conservative vice president, Mike Pence.
What Fitzgerald referred to as the “Democrat-run mainstream news media” did not deem Jan 6 a non-story. Media coverage of these un-American conservative losers continues to this day.
As for Fitzgerald’s claim that he has “… voted both for Democrats and Republicans,” I wonder if he could tell me exactly which Democrat he felt deserved his vote. I won’t hold my breath.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.