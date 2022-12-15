Sun Chronicle editorial dramatized an issue that will soon be moot
To the editor:
Re: “Sowing the seeds of doubt,” editorial, Dec. 9:”
Seeds sprout much faster if you spread manure on them. That is, if they’re viable seeds to begin with.
I am not surprised that different persons/officials/candidates in Attleboro favor different election dates for the upcoming special election.
Regardless of anyone’s opinion, the city council will pick the date, likely in a vote next week, and the matter will be moot. Gone.
Until then, all parties should feel free to state their preferences, though ethics deem it advisable for the candidates to abstain from any involvement. While the mayor is free to state his opinions, to do so, and moreover to cast aspersions, leaves a bad taste. He will not be here for this election. He caused it. He should let go of city politics, just as he has let go of the mayor’s office.
And the paper’s decision to rile residents up with the soon-to-end election date debate by dramatizing the issue, and worse to criticize individual council members for stating their honest opinions, is shameful.
The public looks to editorials to define and promote a clear take-the-high-road direction on an issue, backed up, usually, by facts, history, or other data. The text of the paper’s Dec. 9 editorial asks six lengthy rhetorical questions that clearly reflect today’s unfortunate, paranoia-driven conspiracy suspicions. Really, Sun Chronicle?
If anyone owes anybody and explanation, I would say it’s you.
Pamela Braman
Attleboro