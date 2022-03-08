Sun Chronicle editorial lays out the facts
To the editor:
I only have one thing to say about two letters to the editor published recently in this newspaper. One by Bruce Wessel (“Biden’s reaction is sad to see,” March 7) and the other by Kenneth Porter (“Thank you for the truth,” March 7).
I suggest they both read, and then reread, over and over again, The Sun Chronicle’s editorial stance on President Donald Trump. (“Donald J. Trump: Traitor,” editorial, March 7).
The real facts are there, in detail, and if you want to try to dispute them please go right ahead and try.
Thanks to The Sun Chronicle for laying out the facts about a self-serving lowlife, who would sell our country down the drain for his own benefit.
Luckily, Trump failed in his move to destroy NATO, which tells us exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump had been planning all along when they talked behind closed doors in Helsinki, Finland, a few years back. The plan was already in motion, and Trump was ready to go along fully to either support Putin or step out of his way.
Guess both Wessel and Porter forgot that Trump threatened to cut off military aid to Ukraine when they refused to tell lies about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, to benefit Trump in the election of 2020.
Better still, maybe Wessel, Porter, and Sun Chronicle columnist Bob Foley (he can fly them over) should pack up their gear and head over to Ukraine and help defend the country they claim Biden will not. Wake up! Biden does not have the power to make a move into Ukraine on his own. If an all-out war breaks out, the countries in Europe would take the brunt of that war, so they have a big say in this matter and how it is handled.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield