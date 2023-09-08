Editorial on books, school libraries is off base
To the editor:
Re: “Reject those who seek to restrict (ban) book access,” editorial, Sept. 5:
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the leftist Sun Chronicle has criticized three school committee candidates for their commonsense approach to the question of determining which books are appropriate for our school libraries.
Voters should admire the candidates Tara Finn, James Poore, and Michael Wagner for offering a rational approach that seeks to shield schoolchildren from written material that is not age appropriate.
The editorial implies that schools should never restrict books based on their content. All books should be available to all students without exception, and no parental approval should ever be required.
That’s a wrong-headed opinion and ignores the fact that school libraries and public libraries have never worked that way. Libraries employ librarians to screen titles for appropriateness based on community standards, age of the audience they serve, consumer demand, and other factors. That’s what the American Library Association advises them to do.
Library professionals should also take into account whether content might potentially harm a child physically or emotionally.
If we were to adopt The Sun Chronicle’s absurd position that no discretion be applied to library shelf space, would these books be welcomed in elementary and middle school libraries?
How to commit suicide (these books actually exist)
How to build a bomb (many titles available)
How to commit arson and not get caught (it’s real — look it up)
Books advocating drug use; self harm; criminal behavior; racial hatred; violence; promiscuity, etc. (too many of these to count)
A more rational approach would be to use sound judgment regarding which books make it into our schools, which is precisely what we’ve been doing for decades.
Librarians, teachers, administrators, parents and taxpayers should be able to provide input as required. And if a book containing questionable material makes it into our schools, it’s not unreasonable to require parental approval for students to access those books.
Do computer labs in our schools allow students to access online porn sites? Of course not. Administrators rightfully block those sites — essentially “banning” the material from adolescent eyes. Where’s the outcry from progressive liberals over “porn banning?”
Professionals have always used discretion on what should be offered in school and public libraries. It’s part of what they are paid to do. And when controversial topics arise, public input can and should be provided.
I applaud the three school committee candidates for their level-headed, sane approach to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of elementary, middle and high school students. I question candidates — and newspapers — who take an “anything goes” approach that could put students at risk.
Steve Semple
Attlboro