Sun Chronicle editorial was absurd overreaction
To the editor:
Re: “Sowing the seeds of doubt,” editorial, Dec. 9:
For readers of the opinion piece “Our View: Sowing the seeds of doubt,” I trust you are smart enough to realize the piece was an absurd overreaction and misunderstanding and like me, laughed it off.
Unfortunately, it may take my wife longer before she stops calling me a flat-earther or for our state senator to stop jokingly sending tinfoil hat memes … thanks for that, Craig Borges.
Where I would like to draw attention, and where I remain concerned is the fact that the mayor was able to email unsubstantiated false claims about the city’s election process to the editor at around 4 p.m., and for those claims, which questioned the integrity of the municipal council, to be irresponsibly published that very night. This is a dangerous precedent.
For clarification, the mayor’s email questioned the motivation behind the council evaluating if we should hold the special election on Feb 21 as opposed to Feb 7. The reason we were considering the 21st was because school would not be in session for February vacation and we utilize multiple schools as polling locations.
If you recall, less than a month ago, the same editorial board wrote an opinion titled “Norton fails its voters” where they wrote: “Norton should have followed the example of many other local towns and scheduled professional days for faculty, giving students the day off, or they could have closed the schools entirely.”
I don’t understand what motivated The Sun Chronicle to publish the mayor’s false claims on the front page when the council was doing their due diligence as they claim Norton failed to do? I don’t understand why the editorial board moved so quickly with something as sensitive as our local elections. But, I do understand The Sun Chronicle shouldn’t be so quick to point fingers and claim someone else is sowing seeds of doubt.
As for the new sheriff, I suggest he stay in his lane. The city charter clearly states it is the responsibility of the municipal council to call for a special election when a vacancy occurs in the office of the mayor.
Tod Kobus
Attleboro