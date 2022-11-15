Sun Chronicle hits a new low
To the editor:
Re: “Retired NA police chief dies, remembered for instituting spit-and-polish image,” front page. Nov. 12:
Sadly, The Sun Chronicle has reached a new low. What on earth does the Lykus family personal issues have to do with the retired chief’s story and his accomplishments.
To call that article journalism is reprehensible. It was supposed to be a tribute to a great man but it was cheapened. The article ended up detracting from Chief (John) Coyle and added additional and unnecessary heartache to the Lykus family. Shame on you.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville