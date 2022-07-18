Sun Chronicle is an example of one-sided coverage
To the editor:
Well I found the absence of a particular story in The Sun Chronicle, astonishing.
I reread the June 9th-11th edition of the this news paper three times and could find absolutely no mention of the attempted assassination of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court. Oh wait, that member was conservative.
I bet there would have been days and days of coverage if it had been a liberal judge.
The paper would have printed outraged editorials and there would have been column after column condemning it. Yet the Democrats and the Democrat-run mainstream news media deemed it a non-story.
Even the protests outside judges’ home was ignored and even continued the night of said assassination attempt. I do not recall if there were any arrests. Probably not except for the would-be assassin.
At least I get day to day coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings. I used to be a middle-of-the road type of guy who voted both for Democrats and Republicans depending who idea would fit my life, but the bias coverage for the last six years has been so one-sided, it has been amazing.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro