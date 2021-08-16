Sun Chronicle is too left
To the editor:
Re: “Sun Chronicle pushes socialist agenda,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Aug. 12)
Gerald Chase makes a good point.
All but one of The Sun Chronicle’s columnists are way to the left of center as are the editorials.
There is a total silence when it comes to the the fiasco at the border. No political cartoons or cries from your columnists about kids in cages like they did under President Donald Trump. Now you have kids crowded into the same cages and it’s silence. No one seems to be worried that some may be positive for COVID-19 and are being flown and bussed all over the country.
The only column worth reading is Bob Foley’s and he has the same leftists criticizing anything he writes.
I believe there are a lot more readers of this newspaper who are center-right politically.
How about a little more balance?
Joe Chaplow
Attleboro
