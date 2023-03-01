Sun Chronicle made the right decision
To the editor:
I was pleasantly surprised to see The Sun Chronicle mentioned in an Associated Press article that appeared in today’s Boston Globe. “Readers of The Sun Chronicle in Attleboro found a blank space in Monday’s edition where “Dilbert” would normally run.
The paper would keep the space blank throughout march “as a reminder of the racism that pervades our society” The article stated.
I think this editorial decision by The Sun Chronicle was correct and an innovative way to help fight the racism that for too long has maintained a strangle-hold on our society’s ability to evolve in a positive direction.
The Boston Globe article also contained a quote from Elon Musk in support of cartoonist Scott Adams: “Adams drew support from Elon Musk who tweeted that the media previously ‘was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites and Asians’.”
That statement is not surprising coming from Musk when considering that he was born and raised in South Africa. The country famous for giving us the word Apartheid and where his family grew rich, profiting from a system that made the majority Black population (and to a lesser degree Asians) virtual slaves. And considering that Scott Adams is white, the mentioning of Asians in Musk’s quotation reveals the mind of such a man.
At a time when racial lines are quickly disappearing as more and more people are born of mixed heritage, Musk still thinks in terms of a racially divided world where people are pigeonholed into categories that belong to an era that should have passed long ago.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro